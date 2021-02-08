European heavyweights Bayern Munich begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on February 8 (Monday) with a semi-final clash against Egyptian side Al Ahly. Bayern Munich vs Al Ahly semi-final match at the FIFA Club World Cup will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium. Bayern enter this competition as the defending UEFA Champions League winners while Al Ahly are the reigning CAF Champions League winners. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Bayern Munich vs Al Ahly clash should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr to Win Best Men’s Player of the Decade Award by IFFHS.

While Bayern will begin their Club World Cup campaign in the semis, Al Ahly beat Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail 1-0 in the quarter-final to enter this round. Bayern won the FIFA Club World Cup title in 2013 when they last participated in the tournament while Al Ahly are still chasing their maiden title.

When is Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich match in FIFA Club World Cup 2021 semi-finals will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match will not be live telecast in India. Fans can, however, follow the live-action on other platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich, FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2021 game will also not be available in India. But fans can follow the social media pages of both clubs to keep themselves updated on the match.

