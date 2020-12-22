Arsenal vs Manchester City EFL Cup Quarterfinal Live Streaming Online: One of the most iconic clubs in English football, Arsenal, is going through a tumultuous phase at the moment. They are 15th in the league and if results remain poor, they have an unprecedented relegation battle on their hands. Next up for the Gunners is Manchester City in the quarters of the Carabao Cup. Mikel Arteta will be hoping a change in competition bring change in fortunes with fans calling for his sacking. Pep Guardiola is having his most in effective season in charge of Manchester City until now and with the squad not looking like winning the league, these cup competitions assume greater significance for him. ARS vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in Carabao Cup 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Arsenal vs Manchester City EFL Cup Football Match.

Gabriel Megalhaes returns to the Arsenal backline after serving a one game suspension but Granit Xhaka still remains out as he serves the last of a three game ban. A three man backline with Rob Holding as the central figure is all set to be deployed by Mikel Arteta. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt for the clash with a calf strain and his place in the team could be taken up by Reiss Nelson. Alexandre Lacazette leads the attack for the hosts but remains woefully short of form.

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are both struggling to be fit in time for the game while Eric Garcia has been ruled out. Raheem Sterling could start as a lone forward should Gabriel Jesus remain unavailable with Kevin De Bruyne, as the playmaker. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are the wide players for the visitors and given their technical superiority, Arsenal have a busy day at work. From Arsenal vs Chelsea to Leicester City vs Manchester United, List of Matches to Be Played on December 26 This Year.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Quarterfinal match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on December 23, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2020-21 match live on Colors Infinity HD as the channel will telecast the EFL cup match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live action of the game either on the website or the app. Jio Users can also watch the game live on the Jio TV app. Arsenal have lost their last three games in the Carabao Cup against Manchester City and the winning streak should continue for the Manchester club.

