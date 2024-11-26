Bayern Munich are the leading the Bundesliga race with a healthy six point lead over second placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Europe though is a challenge for manager Vincente Kompany and their 17th spot with two wins and similar number of losses does not inspire much positivity. The Bavarians face French giants Paris Saint Germain next at home, one of the standout fixtures of the matchday. The Parisians have slipped to the 25th spot with a solitary win so far, putting manager Luis Enrique under a lot of pressure. He will need to come up with a plan to stop the hosts. Vinicius Jr Suffers Hamstring Injury, Rules Star Player Out Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Mathys Tel, Josip Stanisic, Aleksandar Pavlovic are all part of the training but not match fit. Sven Ulreich misses out as he has been granted leave due to personal reasons. Harry Kane leads the attack with Jamal Musiala playing as a second striker. Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise gets to feature as the pacey wingers. Joshua Kimmich returns as the defensive midfielder alongside Leon Goretzka.

Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola as a front three offer pace and creativity upfront for the visitors. Vitinha is a regular with the national side and should be inducted as the defensive midfielder. Joao Neves and Warren Zaire-Emery will be the box-to-box midfielders and should venture forward to join the attack.

When is Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will look to extend their winning run in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 when they host PSG at the Allianz Arena, München, Germany on November 27, Wednesday. The Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Bayern Munich vs PSG match viewing option below. Mohamed Salah Provides Latest Update on His Liverpool Contract Situation Amid Transfer Rumours, Says 'I'm More Out Than In' (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Bayern Munich vs PSG match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD channels. For the Bayern Munich vs PSG online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UCL 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. For online viewing, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs PSG UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Bayern Munich at home will create plenty of chances to win this tie.

