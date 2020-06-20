Bundesliga Live Streaming Online in India: German Bundesliga champions for 2019/20, Bayern Munich play their game of the season against SC Freiburg. Under the management of Hansi Flick, the Bavarians are on a 23 game unbeaten run in the league. This splendid form saw them win their eighth consecutive title with two games still left to play. At the time of Niko Kovac struggling to provide any sort of direction to the club, the appointment of Hansi Flick completely turned the things on its head. Opponent SC Freiburg are a decent team and currently lie at 8th in the table. A point should be good enough for them to push for a European spot in the final day of the season. RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEP vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Alphonso Davies received his marching order in the previous game for Bayern Munich, and the talented Canadian international is suspended for today’s game. Alvaro Odriozola will come in to take his place in the starting eleven. Benjamin Pavard should play in as a centre-back which is he is not generally used to. Joshua Zirkzee and Mickael Cuisance are both expected to get a game which is a massive boost for the youngsters.

Manuel Gulde picked up a knock in training and is not available for selection for SC Freiburg. Robin Koch is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game after struggling with a back problem. Luca Waldschmidt has not scored for over 4 months now and could be replaced by Nils Petersen. Lucas Holder is the secondary striker in the team and the link between midfield and attack.

When is Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Red Bull Arena on June 20, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. Bayern Munich have a brilliant record against SC Freiburg, losing once in their last 33 matches. Even with a second-string team, they should be able to get the job done at home.

