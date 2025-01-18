Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?

Bayern Munich are the league leaders in the German Bundesliga with 42 points from 17 games. The Bavarians have a four-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen and looks like the title race will go down to the wire with both clubs in sublime form. Vincent Kompany knows his team is still a work in progress and while the dominance of the club in the country may be diminishing, he has got them playing as a unit again. Opponents Wolfsburg are seventh and head into the fixture on the back of two wins. They lost 2-3 in the reverse fixture and will be looking to avenge the defeat. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Joao Palhinha misses out due to a groin injury and joins the likes of Daniel Peretz, Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito, and Josip Stanisic on the treatment table. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are the two central midfielders with Jamal Musiala as the playmaker behind star striker Harry Kane. Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman provide the width.

Niklas Klinger, Rogerio, Jakub Kaminski, Bartosz Bialek, and Lovro Majer miss out for Wolfsburg due to injury. Kamil Grabara in goal needs to have a good game with Bayern Munich in fine attacking form. Tiago Tomas and Yannick Gerhardt along with Mohamed Amoura and Jonas Wind will be involved in attack. Check out Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg viewing options and match details below.

When is Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich will host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga 2024-25 match and it will take place on January 18. The match will be played at Allianz Arena and is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg viewing options below. Bayern Munich Extends CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen's Contract Till June 2027.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Network channels are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can possibly watch the Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD though it is yet to be confirmed by the broadcasters.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. But the fans can get online Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga 2024-25 match on SonyLIV app. Bayern Munich should score a few goals in this tie enroute an easy win.

