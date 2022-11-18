Belgium begin their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a friendly match against Egypt. The match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait on November 18, 2022 (Friday) as Belgium will look forward to getting a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Belgium vs Egypt, warm-up fixture live streaming details, scroll down below. Portugal 4-0 Nigeria, International Friendly 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Selecao Register Massive Win in Warm-Up Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Roberto Martinez has a good mix of youth and experience in his hand and in the match against Egypt he will want to fine tune his team combinations. Some players in his squad are in need of some serious gametime like Eden Hazard. Romero Lukaku, unfortunately, is still recovering and will miss the game. Such is the schedule, Belgium has to face their first opponent within 48 hours of this game. Martinez has to be careful about the temperature and the fitness.

When Is Belgium vs Egypt, International Friendly Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Belgium vs Egypt, International Friendly match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait on November 18, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Watch Belgium vs Egypt, International Friendly Match Live Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch Belgium vs Egypt, International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be broadcasting the warm-up games in India. Fans can tune in to Sony Ten SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD channels to catch live.

How To Watch Belgium vs Egypt, International Friendly Match Live Streaming Online?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Fr endly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Egypt match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

