Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs SCH Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Erling Haaland in action (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Competitive football return to Europe’s top-flight football with the German Bundesliga starting after the COVID 19 pandemic shutdown lives around the world. First up is a feisty clash between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke. Dortmund are habitual to playing football in front of thousands of vociferous fans at the Signal Iduna Park, and it will be interesting to see how they cope up with empty stands. Currently second in the league, Dortmund have tasted defeat just once in their last six games. Sixth-placed Schalke though, will pose a challenge for them with the side known to counter well against top teams. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season.

Erling Haaland was in fine form prior to the forced break, and the young striker will once again be the key for Dortmund. His link-up play with wingers Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard could rip apart any team, and Schalke will do well to keep the trip at bay. England international Jadon Sancho, in particular, has a lot of interest coming in from Manchester United and Chelsea and it is imperative he is on top of his game. Mats Hummels at the back remains the team’s most potent defender with Thomas Delaney covering as a sweeper.

Schalke have a few key players unavailable with Benjamin Stambouli, Ozan Kabak and captain Omar Mascarell all likely to miss the derby. Suat Serdar in the defensive midfield role has the task of stopping Dortmund’s pacey attacks. Amine Harit should push up in midfield to join Michael Gregoritsch in the attack. All Eyes on Bundesliga as Live Football Resumes on May 16.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

So finally live football action is back on TV. Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke match is scheduled on May 16, 2020, Saturday. The football match will start at 07:00 pm IST. Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke will be held behind closed doors at the Signal Iduna Park.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The much-awaited Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke football match as per Bundesliga new schedule will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

With Star Sports as the official broadcaster of Bundesliga in India, their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar formerly Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the football league. You can catch Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke live streaming online on Hotstar’s mobile app or official website. Live score updates of Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke will be available on Google. Derbies are always a spicy affair in football, but with fans not around, the intensity could take a dip. Borussia Dortmund have a strong team which should secure a routine win for them.