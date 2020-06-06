Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs HER Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Borussia Dortmund Players Celebrate a Goal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are finding it increasingly difficult to catch up with table toppers Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga with each passing matchday week but will have their sights set on a second place finish. Hertha Berlin represent their next opponent and with so many attacking players in fine form, Dortmund have been a delight to watch when in full flow. Opponents Hertha Berlin have surprised many with the form they have shown since the league returned. They are currently 9th in the points table but more importantly they have taken 3 wins a draw of their post COVID break games. Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji of Borussia Dortmund Fined for Breaking Coronavirus Lockdown Rules to Get Haircuts.

Defender Mats Hummels is suspended for Borussia Dortmund after picking his fifth yellow card of the season in their previous games. Erling Haaland has returned to first team training after a knee injury and is likely to start on the bench with Lucian Favre preferring Thorgan Hazard up top. Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt are utility players who occupy several position in the final third to dismantle the opposition. Alex Witsel and Thomas Delaney will likely sit back and absorb Hertha Berlin’s pressure.

Veteran striker Salomon Kalou is suspended after breaking the Coronavirus curfew and apart from him there are five first team players missing out through injuries. Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik should re-join training this week which is a boost for the club. Skipper Vedad Ibisevic leads the striking line for the visitors with Darida pulling the strings behind him in a playmaker role. Dodi Lukebakio may start on the wing but the midfielder is likely to cut inside allowing his full back to push up.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on May June 06, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can follow the Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Free live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. Hertha Berlin have not won against Borussia Dortmund in their last five attempts and looks like their wait is only going to get longer with the hosts in excellent form.