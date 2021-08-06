Barcelona’s dire economic situation has finally led to them parting ways with their skipper and star performer Lionel Messi after two decades at the Spanish club. The charismatic footballer, arguably the best to have graced the game, looked all set to sign a five-year deal at the club, but La Liga’s strict wage rules mean the Catalonians never got the chance to register Messi as a player for next season. His departure has not started a transfer frenzy, with many top clubs looking to sign the Argentine captain. Leading the pack is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who have been keeping a tab on Lionel Messi for the best part of two years now. Lionel Messi Snaps Ties With Barcelona, Catalan Giants Confirm No New Contract for Star Argentine Footballer.

It was under Pep Guardiola that Lionel Messi truly flourished as world champions. With Xavi and Iniesta running the show, Lionel Messi transformed himself as the complete playmaker who could dribble, assist or score goals for fun. Pep knew how to use Messi as a floater, and the pair won every available trophy they could win at club level. Now at Manchester City, everyone believes Lionel Messi is the missing jigsaw piece that will help the club win the Champions League. They have easily been the best team in England, but to conquer Europe, you need the x-factor, which Lionel Messi clearly is.

In order to get Lionel Messi playing for your club, a weekly wage of over a million dollars easily has to be set aside as the budget. Now, who can challenge Manchester City in terms of this monstrous financial demand. PSG and Chelsea are the only two names that comes to mind but do they have project that could attract Lionel Messi. Neymar will definitely want his old friend in Paris, but the French league is surely not the place where the greatest of the game plays.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have the best chance to sign Lionel Messi unless Barcelona are able to conjure up some last-minute magic to keep hold of their genius.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).