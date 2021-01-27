Chelsea have appointed Thomas Tuchel as their new manager following the sacking of Frank Lampard after a poor run of results. The German will be the 13th coach at Stamford Bridge since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003. Tuchel will be joining the Blues after being relieved of his duties by French giants PSG at the start of this year. So before the German's reign begins at Chelsea, we take a look at his records at previous clubs.

Thomas Tuchel will be the first German manager to take charge of Chelsea. His first big break into management came with Bundesliga outfit Mainz, where he led them to Europa League followed by successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain. The 47-year-old has won many admirers with his tactical knowledge and style of play over the years and comes to Chelsea with huge expectations.

Thomas Tuchel’s Record At Paris Saint Germain

Played Won Draw Loss Win % 127 95 13 19 74.8

Thomas Tuchel spent two-and-a-half years at PSG winning six trophies during his time there, including two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions. In German’s 127 matches in charge, the Parisians win 95 games while losing just 19. The 47-year-old also led the club to its first-ever Champions League final appearance in the 2019-20 season.

Thomas Tuchel’s Record At Borussia Dortmund

Played Won Draw Loss Win % 107 67 23 17 62.6

Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund after succeeding Jurgen Klopp at the helm. In his 107 games in charge, Tuchel led the Yellow and Blacks to 67 victories. The German finished second in the league in his first season leading the club to the DFB Pokal triumph in 2017.

Thomas Tuchel’s Record At Mainz 05

Played Won Draw Loss Win % 183 72 46 65 39.3

The German manager elevated Mainz’s status in the Bundesliga from a newly promoted team to European contenders. Thomas Tuchel took over the club in 2009 and led them to the Europa League qualification in the 2011-12 season. Then after a poor couple of campaigns, the manager again guided Mainz to Europa League qualification in 2014-15.

