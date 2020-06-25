Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been going strong for more than a couple of years now. The Italian beauty has shared a picture of herself along with the Juventus star. Not only the snap was adorable, but the caption of the snap was even better. The photo appeared to be from one of the previous holidays of the family together where the couple was on a deck. The caption of the romantic post read, "The only thing I like more than you is us."Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Covers her Tummy & Flaunts her Stunning Ring in Recent Selfie, Sparks Engagement & Pregnancy Rumours.

Ronaldo and Georgina are a support system of each other and have praised each other during interviews. Not only has the Italian beauty mingled well with the star footballer but also has gelled well with Ronaldo's family. On many occasions we see her posing for pictures with CR7's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro and sisters. Even the kids seem to have a fondness for Georgina. Now, let's have a look at the post by Georgina.

Not very long ago, the Italian beauty dropped a hint of herself being pregnant. Georgina took to her Instagram story and had posted a snap of herself chewing bubble gum and captioned it, "Baby Girl." the caption of the snap was accompanied with a pink heart with a bow on it.

