Cristiano Ronaldo has been in brilliant form since his return to Manchester United and on Tuesday, the 36-year-old matched Champions League record previously held by only Iker Casillas and Lionel Messi during his outing against Swiss outfit Young Boys. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t able to inspire his team to a win on his record-equalling night as Ole Gunnar Solskjer’s team lost 2-1 in Bern.

The Portuguese star is now level with former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas for most appearances in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his 177th appearance in the competition out of which 101 have come for record Champions Real Madrid along with 53 for Manchester United and 23 for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Portuguese Star Score on His Champions League Return for Manchester United.

177 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 177th UEFA Champions League appearance, equalling Iker Casillas as the player the with the most appearances in the competition's history. Staple. pic.twitter.com/mGgoZX14Hq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2021

On his 177th appearance, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued his goal-scoring form, netting just 13 minutes into the match to put Manchester United ahead. With this strike, Young Boys became the 36th different club the Portuguese has scored against in the competition, matching Lionel Messi’s record of getting on the scoresheet against most teams in the Champions League.

36 - Young Boys are the 36th different team Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in the UEFA Champions League, with no player scoring against more (also Lionel Messi on 36). Collection. pic.twitter.com/xVk4EDZnnC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2021

Speaking of the game, Manchester United had a poor outing as substitute Jordan Siebatcheu struck in the final minute, handing Young Boys their second ever win in the Champions League. With this defeat, Solskjaer has lost seven of his 11 games in the Champions League, with his team registering only two shots in target against the Swiss opponent, their lowest since the 2003/04 season.

It was a poor start for Manchester United in Group F as they were expected to register all three points with tougher fixtures still to come. The Premier League outfit failed to make it past this stage last season and will be aiming to not replicate that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2021 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).