Cristiano Ronaldo Rested for Juventus vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20, Bianconeri Announce 20-Member Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Juventus will take on Brescia later today at their backyard at 07.30 PM. Now, ahead of the game, they rested Cristiano Ronaldo who has been on a goal-scoring spree since the last 11 games. Out of this, 10 goals were netted in the Serie A tie. As per reports, Juventus has rested CR7 not became of some injury but became of his involvement at the start of the year. Bianconeri declared their 20-member squad on social media. CR7 scored in the last game against AC Milan but unfortunately, the Coppa Italia match ended with a draw. It was the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's last-minute goal that saved the team the blushes as the game ended with 1-1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Late Penalty Helps Juventus, Fans Troll Zlatan Ibrahimović With Funny Memes As Coppa Italia 2020 Semi-Final Ends 1-1 (Watch Video).

Talking about the two teams, Juventus are placed on number two of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 54 points in their kitty. The team has won 17 games out of 23. Bianconeri has lost three games and ended an equal number of games with a draw. On the other hand, Brescia is placed on number 19 of the table and have been winless so far in the season. Check out the full squad below:

Juventus enter the game with a loss against Verona and will be looking to make a comeback into the game. However, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that the match against Brescia will not be simple because they have done really well in the away games as compared to their home matches.