Cristiano Ronaldo shared pictures of himself after completing his training session with Juventus on the eve of his 36th birthday. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, will turn 36 on February 5 (Friday). The Portuguese and Juventus superstar scored a wonderful brace to lead his side to a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia 2020-21 semi-finals. The double in the win against Inter was Ronaldo’s first goal after a gap of three matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Most UCL Goals and Other Records Held by CR7.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to share pictures of himself after completing the training session. The 35-year-old, soon to turn 36, captioned the picture “Done Have a good day!” after completing the training session with Juventus. Ronaldo will next be in action when Juventus hosts third-placed Roma in the Serie A on Saturday (February 6). Take a look at Ronaldo’s post. Real Madrid Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo After Juventus Star Becomes The Highest Goal-Scorer in History of Football (Check Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pics After Juventus Training

The Juventus star recently became the all-time leading goalscorer in football history for most official goals scored after scoring the opener in the 2-0 Supercoppa Italiana final win over Napoli. With that strike against Gennaro Gattuso’s men, Ronaldo surpassed Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican’s goal tally to become the highest goalscorer in football.

Ronaldo now has scored 762 goals, following his brace against Inter, and has already gone three goals ahead of Bican. Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi, who has 748 goals, is the only active footballer in the top five of most goals scored chart.

