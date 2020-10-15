Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro posted an explosive rant on her social media following the Juventus star’s positive diagnosis for coronavirus on October 13. The five-time Ballon d’Or labelled the virus as the ‘biggest fraud’ she has ever seen. Portugal FA broke the news of the 35-year-old testing positive for COVIS-19 while on international duty but said that he was asymptomatic and in good health. Cristiano Ronaldo Watches Team Portugal From Isolation After Testing Positive With COVID-19 (See Pics).

However, after the positive test result, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to be in mandatory self-isolation and turn negative for the virus before returning to footballing action once again. Along with missing the game against Sweden, the 35-year-old is set to miss a couple of Serie A clashes and UCL 2020-21 opener for Juventus, with his participation in the Barcelona fixture also in doubt. Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal Thump Sweden 3-0 in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group Stage Clash.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine because of COVID-19 his sister Katia Aveiro expressed her frustration on Instagram. ‘If Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who has to wake the world up, I have to say that this Portuguese really is an envoy from God. Thank you!’ she said.

‘I believe that, today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I've seen since I was born. A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud, 'Enough fooling the entire world'. Someone, open your eyes, please.’ Katia added.

The Portugal skipper will travel to Turin this week and will remain in mandatory 10-day quarantine as per the protocols of Italy. The 35-year-old will then have to test negative for the virus before returning to the footballing field. However, Ronaldo could return to action sooner if it is established that his test was ‘a false positive’, where a number of subsequent tests return negative.

