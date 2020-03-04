DER vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Derby County vs Manchester United Football Match

Manchester United Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images

Manchester United will travel to Derby for the fifth round clash in the FA Cup 2019-20. The match will be played at the iPro Stadium in Derby on March 6, 2020 (Friday). This will be the team’s third clash in two years in the same competition and will be a special occasion for Wayne Rooney. The 34-year-old will be up against his former employees with whom he won countless honours. Meanwhile, fans looking for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Derby vs Manchester United clash in FA Cup can scroll down below. Premier League 2019–20: Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti Sees Red in Manchester United 1–1 Draw.

Manchester United have history on their side as Derby have lost the last eight games against the record English champions in the tournament. But the Phillip Cocu side will take confidence from the fact that they eliminate their opponents from last season’s EFL cup via a penalty shoot-out. Things get more difficult for the second division side as the Premier League club has advanced from 45 of their last 46 FA Cup ties against teams from the lower leagues, only failing against Leeds United in 2010.

Derby vs Manchester United, FA CUP 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero (MUN) should be your keeper.

Derby vs Manchester United, FA CUP 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Richard Keogh (DER), Luke Shaw (MUN) and Diego Dalot (MUN) must be your defenders.

Derby vs Manchester United, FA CUP 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – You should go for four midfielders in your team and they can be Tom Huddlestone (DER), Scott McTominay (MUN), Juan Mata (MUN) and Andreas Pereira (MUN).

Derby vs Manchester United, FA CUP 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining three slots must be filled by Wayne Rooney (DER), Morgan Whitaker (DER) and Mason Greenwood (MUN).

Juan Mata (MUN) should be selected as your captain for this match while Tom Huddlestone (DER) can be picked as your vice-captain.