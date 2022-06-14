England like some other top European teams like Germany and France have struggled in the International break and will look to end the season with a win over Hungary. The Three Lions lost the reverse fixture in Budapest and followed it up with draws against Germany and Italy. Managing England is a high pressure job and Gareth Southgate finds himself in the firing line once again from the fans and media after the woeful performances lately. They are rock bottom in the group and with the World Cup not far away, the English team needs to start getting g back to its usual self. Hungary on the other hand are second in the standings ahead of Germany and England and if they can do the double over England, it will be a remarkable feat. Germany vs Italy Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022–23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch GER vs ITA Football Match in India.

Kalvin Phillips has returned to training and is in line for selection for England while Phil Foden misses out. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are automatic picks in midfield while skipper Harry Kane should be the lone striker. Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka out wide will try and create opening for the forward.

Attila Fiola and Zsolt Nagy, the two full-backs for Hungary have a vital role to play in containing England’s famous attacking play. Peter Gulcasi is suspended and will not play feature and his place in the team will likely go to Denes Dibusz. Andras Schafer and Adam Nagy will operate in a double pivot in midfield with veteran striker Adam Szalai as the no nine. France 0-1 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric's Penalty Hands Croatia Win.

When Is England vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of England vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is England vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow England vs Hungary, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. Hungary will make themselves compact at the back and play on counter. It will be a tough test for England but home advantage could go in their favour.

