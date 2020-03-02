FC Goa President Akshay Tandon Calls for Investment in Indian Football After Securing Historic AFC Champions League Berth

FC Goa Fans (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Goa)

FC Goa created history as they became the first football club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs achieved this feat after finishing first in the regular league stage campaign of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. The 2015 finalist lost the first leg of the semi-final clash against Chennaiyin FC 4-1 but President Akshay Tandon believes that the success of the club in this campaign should be measured by their qualification for the 2021 Asian Champions League. FC Goa Becomes First Indian Club to Qualify for AFC Champions League After Beating Jamshedpur FC 5-0.

In a recent interview with Goal, FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon, revealed the plans of the club while going forward. ‘I can finally say that we have success now in what we started out to do. It's one big step towards many more titles and achievements and now it's about representing India and Asia.’ Tandon said. ISL 2019–20 Semi-Final: Chennaiyin FC Stun Goa FC 4–1 in First Leg.

The Gaurs president also stressed on the fact of making changes in the team and planning for the next year as they gear up for bigger challenges in Asia and not just in the country. ‘In one way we are very happy that we are in this position. We are starting to plan for Asia, but in another way we are already putting our head down thinking about all the things we have to do very differently in terms of squad planning, having an Asian in the contingent, if we still want to keep as many foreigners’ he added.

A lot of rumours have been going around of FC Goa searching for a new investor and the club has been linked with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. Tandon revealed that they are looking for a new investor as he said ‘A lot of big brands are looking at India as a revenue driver right now, which I feel is the wrong thing to do. India needs investment first. We need to invest in youth, infrastructure, technical expertise and coaching. We are looking at someone who can help us with those things and allow us to take it to the next level.’

Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in the second leg of the semi-finals on March 7, 2020 (Saturday) as they look to turn around a huge deficit. The Gaurs have a difficult task in front of them and need a miracle if they want to reach the finals for the first time since 2015.