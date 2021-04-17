FC Goa will continue their AFC Champions League journey when they take on Al Wahda on matchday 2 of the Group E encounter. The clash will be played at the Fatirda Stadium in Margao, Goa on April 17, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are looking for their first win of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs Al Wahda, AFC Champions League 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Virat Kohli Ecstatic As FC Goa Become 1st Indian Football Club to Secure Berth in AFC Champions League (See Post).

FC Goa showed character in their first-ever outing in the AFC Champions League, grinding out a stalemate against Qatar's Al-Rayyan. But The Gaurs will be looking to take a step further and record their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda suffered defeat in their opening fixture this season and will be aiming to bounce back.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda, AFC Champions League 2021 Football Match, Time and Schedule

The AFC Champions League 2021 match between FC Goa and Al Wahda will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on April 17, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Al Wahda, AFC Champions League 2021 Football Match, Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the FC Goa vs Al Wahda, AFC Champions League 2021 friendly match 2021 live telecast on the Star Sports 3 channel. Star Sports is the official broadcaster AFC Champions League in India.

FC Goa vs Al Wahda, AFC Champions League 2021 Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League 2021 football match live on Disney+Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star Sports. Fans can also tune into Jio TV to get the live streaming of the FC Goa vs Al Wahda clash.

