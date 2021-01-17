FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: FC Goa will look to extend their four-match unbeaten run and ATK Mohun Bagan to the second spot in the points table when they play the latter in their next ISL 2020-21 match. FC Goa are third in the points table with 18 points from 11 matches while ATK Mohun Bagan are two points ahead on second place with a game in hand. ATK Mohun Bagan were beaten 0-1 by Mumbai City FC in their last match and will look to get back to winning again.

That defeat put ATK Mohun Bagan behind in the race to finish on top of the table in the league stage and qualify for the AFC Champions League. Antonio Habas’ side are now six behind Mumbai City, who were held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad FC yesterday, but with a match in hand. They beat FC Goa 1-0 when both these sides clashed earlier in the ISL this season and will want to complete a double over Juan Ferrando’s team.

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on January 17 (Sunday) and it scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can catch the live telecast of FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Those unable to follow the FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the FCG vs ATKMB clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

