ISL Live Streaming and Telecast Details: FC Goa will be looking to end their sequence of draws with them as they face East Bengal at home this evening. The Gaurs have managed 27 points from 15 games so far and they are well and truly alive in the playoffs race despite being fourth. Such is the level of competition this campaign in the league that there are plenty of teams playing quality football. Opponents East Bengal are 11th and head into the game on the back of two defeats in a row. The team will need to battle hard to put up a strong showing here. FC Goa versus East Bengal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Bengaluru FC Move Back To Second Spot, Kerala Blasters FC Climbs To Eighth Position in Standings.

Carles McHugh will be missing in action for Goa after he picked up his fourth yellow this term against NorthEast United. Borja Herrera is set to be part of the matchday squad after avoiding a ban for a headbutt. Brison Fernandes and Armando Sadiku will be available in attack. Sahil Tavora will sit deep and shield the backline with Mohammad Yasir providing the creative impetus in midfield.

Saul Crespo and Mohamed Rakip will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for East Bengal while Anwar Ali has been ruled out for a few weeks. Souvik Chakrabarti received his marching orders against Mohun Bagan and is suspended. Cleiton Silva and Dimitrios Diamantakos will star in the final third with Jeakson Singh pulling the strings in midfield. ISL 2024-25: Stephen Eze's Equaliser Helps Jamshedpur FC Snach Point From Table-Toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

When is FC Goa vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

FC Goa square off against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch FC Goa vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For FC Goa vs East Bengal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch FC Goa vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch FC Goa vs East Bengal live streaming for free. It will be a quality game of football with FC Goa securing a 2-0 win.

