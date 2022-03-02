Juventus will travel to take on Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia 2021-22 semi-finals. The clash will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on March 02, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as both teams aim to take advantage in the tie. Meanwhile, fans searching for Fiorentina vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan, Coppa Italia: City Rivals Play Out Goalless First Leg.

Fiorentina defeated Atalanta in the quarterfinals and enter the game in decent form. They have registered three wins in their last four games and will be aiming to continue that run. Meanwhile, Juventus have had an inconsistent season but are starting to string together results and are on a nine-game undefeated run in all competitions.

Fiorentina vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Coppa Italia 2021-21 semifinal match between Fiorentina and Juventus will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, on March 03, 2022 (Thursday). The football match is scheduled to get underway at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fiorentina vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fiorentina vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Semifinal clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India as there no broadcasters available.

Fiorentina vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Just like live telecast, sadly, no live streaming online for Fiorentina vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 is available in India. So fans will have to keep a tab on social media accounts of both the teams to catch the latest updates of this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).