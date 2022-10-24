Barcelona produced a sensational display against Athletic Club as they won the La Liga fixture 4-0. However, the Catalan club, who already have multiple players injured, ended the game without Golden Boy winner Gavi, who had to be substituted in the first half after suffering a heavy knock. Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club, La Liga 2022–23: Catalan Giants Register Convincing Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Gavi suffered the injury in the first half of the match as he went to the groin after a collision with Dani Garcia. The midfielder received a huge knock to his groin and was needed to be substituted after 34 minutes. Franck Kessie replaced the 18-year-old, who left the field in tears.

Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday and will need the midfielder to have any chance of advancing from their group. Manager Xavi has stated that the injury is not a serious one and the 18-year-old could play a part in the midweek fixture. 'Gavi will be fine for Wednesday,' said the Barcelona boss.

The Catala club seem to be finding form at the right time as they have won back-to-back fixture in the league in convincing fashion since their defeat to Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

Sergio Roberto was another one of the players in the match against Athletic Club and he is expected to be on the sidelines for some time. 'We will lose Sergi for a few days, we will see the tests tomorrow' Xavi Hernandez said after the league match.

