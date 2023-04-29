Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Odisha FC in the playoff match to earn a spot in the Group stage of the AFC Cup 2022-23 on Saturday, April 29. The match has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. Due to the recent changes in the calendar of AFC, AIFF is organising this special match to determine India's representative. This will be the first meeting between these two teams this year. Now those who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast of Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2022-23 playoff match can find them below. India Beat Myanmar 2–1 To Qualify for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2.

Gokulam Kerala won the I-League 2021-22 in a splendid fashion. However, since the turn of the season, GKFC have not been the same. They failed to defend their I-League title and then lost all three matches in Super Cup 2023. The club from Kerala will need a huge performance to get better of their opponents. Aminou Bouba will have to be at his best in the heart of Gokulam's defense. Meanwhile, the midfield will be depending on the duo of Farshad Noor and Omar Ramos. Samuel Mensah will be GKFC's biggest hope in front of the goal.

On the other hand, Odisha FC secured their first major title by winning the Super Cup 2023. They remain unbeaten throughout the tournament and played a brilliant brand of football. Diego Mauricio has been among the goals. Meanwhile, the duo of Carlos Delgado and Osama Malik have done well in the defense so far. Amrinder Singh's presence under the bar gives Odisha a lot of stability. Overall, Odisha are the favourite team going into this match.

When Is Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Playoff, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Gokulam Kerala FC will be facing Odisha FC in a playoff match to qualify for the AFC Cup 2023-23 on Saturday, April 29. The game will take place at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where To Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Playoff Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of this match in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC match. India U-17 Men Beat Atletico Madrileno U-16s 2–1 in Practice Game on Spain Tour.

How To Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Playoff Football Live Streaming Online?

FanCode will be providing live streaming of the Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023-24 playoff match in India. Fans however will require a match pass or subscription to enjoy the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).