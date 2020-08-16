Manchester United will face Sevilla in the opening semi-final encounter of Europa League 2019-20 for a place in the final. Sevilla and United have met only twice in Europe and United are winless in those two games. They faced each other at the round of 16 stage in Champions League 2017-18. The first left in Spain ended in a goalless draw while Sevilla won 2-1 at Old Trafford. United though each of their last four semi-final contests in Europe and even went on to win this competition the last time they played it. Meanwhile, fans in India, searching for how to watch the Manchester United vs Sevilla semi-final clash in EUL 2019-20 should scroll down for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and also score updates for MUN vs SEV match. Manchester United vs Sevilla Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019–20.

Sevilla are the most successful sides in the competition and have won the Europa League five-time, including for three consecutive years between and 2014 and 2016. But the Spanish side were knocked out of the last 16 stage by Slavia Prague last season. United won the Europa League (2017-18) the last time they played it and will hope to repeat that feat again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have already lost two semi-finals (EFL Cup and FA Cup) this season and will be eager to cross the hurdle a third time.

Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester United vs Sevilla match in Europa League 2019-20 will be played at the Rhein Energie Stadium in Cologne and will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The semi-final clash will take place on August 17, 2020 (Monday).

Manchester United vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Semi-Final Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Europa League semi-final encounter on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SOSN) is the official broadcaster for EUL 2019-20 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on their television channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media partner. SonyLov, the OTT of Sony Sports, will be live streaming the MUN vs SEV semi-final match online for its fans in India. So fans can enjoy live action easily in India.

Both Sevilla and Manchester United have already qualified for the Champions League next season. United finished third in the Premier League points table to secure a spot in the top European competition next season while Sevilla ended at the fourth place in La Liga. Both sides are, however, trophyless this season with the Europa League their final chance to end the season with a silverware.

