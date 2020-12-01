Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal will face each other for the very first time in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams will be hoping to get a win in the team’s maiden meeting in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch MCFC vs SCEB live streaming can scroll down below. Ahmed Jahouh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in MCFC vs SCEB ISL Match.

Mumbai City FC after a disappointing defeat in their opening game of the season bounced back to record a crucial win over FC Goa. Sergio Lobera would hope that his team could continue that run against the newcomers. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal were beaten by rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in their first-ever ISL game and would be hoping to record their maiden win in the competition. Mumbai City FC Looking to Maintain Momentum Against SC East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of MCFC vs SCEB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs SCEB clash online for fans.

