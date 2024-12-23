Hyderabad host NorthEast United in the Indian Super League this evening, looking to secure their first win in five games. The club has had dwindling fortunes in the league for a few seasons now and it has not got any better this term. They currently occupy the 12th spot in the points table with 7 points in 11 matches. They will need to play out of their depths to garner some positivity around the squad. Opponents NorthEast United on the other hand are 8th with 15 points. They do not look like being part of the title race unless there is a series of wins. Hyderabad FC Face NorthEast United FC As Both Teams Look To Build on Current Form in ISL 2024–25.

Hyderabad has everyone available for the game which is good news. Edmilson Correia and Abdul Rabeeh will be part of the forward line and shoulder majority of the attacking responsibility. Andrei Alba and Ayush Adhikari will make things tick in midfield and their primary role will be to sit back and shield the backline.

Michel Zabaco is a major doubt for this game for NorthEast United and will likely undergo a late fitness test. Parthib Gogoi is a player with tremendous potential and his presence in the final third will add strength. Nestor Albiach and Parthib Gogoi are the other forwards that will start for the away team.

When is Hyderabad vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC will meet up against NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2024-25 on Monday, December 23. The Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United ISL match will be held at Gachibowli Stadium and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Hyderabad vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. For Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United online viewing options, read below. ISL 2024–25: Second-Half Blitz Propels Kerala Blasters FC to 3–0 Win Over Mohammedan SC.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United live streaming online for free. Expect the visitors to dominate this tie and secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).