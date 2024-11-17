Belgium will fight for survival in the last matchday of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 group stage, when they take on Israel in a League A group 2 clash. France and Italy are the two teams who have secured qualification from the group. Belgium lost their last game against France, which decided their fate in the competition. Now their fight will be for survival in the League A as they need to avoid a defeat by 3 goals against Israel to confirm finishing in the third place. After that a play-off battle with await them and only a win there would confirm that Belgium can continue in League A in the next edition. Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit by Beer Can Thrown by Crowd Following Mexico's Defeat Against Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Israel's best result in the entire UEFA Nations League 2024-25 campaign came in their last game when they were able to hold France to a 0-0 draw. They have lost all the remaining four games and have a steep task in front of them when they take on Belgium. Ranked 81st in the world by FIFA, Israel have been slightly out of their depth at Europe's top level, and in all probability they will be going back to the League B following the match against Belgium. After Luis Openda did not have the best of outings in the last game for Belgium, Dodi Lukebakio and Johan Bakayoko might feature alongside Romelu Lukaku in the game.

When is Israel vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bozsik Aréna, Budapest, Hungary is set to host the Israel national football team vs Belgium national football team's match on Monday, November 18. The Israel vs Belgium match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Israel vs Belgium live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Israel vs Belgium online viewing options, read below. Ajax To Bring Back Iconic Logo for 125-Year Anniversary Celebration.

How to Watch Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Israel vs Belgium live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Israel are not a big challenge in front of Belgium and the latter are likely to get an easy victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).