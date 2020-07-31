Jadon Sancho has been tipped to secure a move to Old Trafford in the summer after Manchester United secured Champions League qualification on the final day of Premier League 2019-20. But Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc hopes that the Englishman will continue with the club despite reports suggesting that the 20-year-old’s lie elsewhere. Sancho joined the German club in 2017 from Manchester City and has established himself as one of the world’s best. Manchester United Receive Huge Boost, Borussia Dortmund Ready to Sell Star Forward.

Jadon Sancho has been strongly linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund with Manchester United seemingly in the lead. However, the Bundesliga club are unwilling to lower the attacker’s £120 million transfer fee. Addressing these rumours Dortmund chief said he would be happy if Sancho stays with them for next season as well. Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Three Other Players Who Could Join Red Devils This Summer.

‘Jadon is an outstanding footballer with a quota that I have never seen at this age. I think it would even stand up to being one of the largest in the industry if you look at its age.’ Zorc was quoted as saying by Goal. ‘I would be happy if he would still play with us this season. And that's the current state of affairs. First of all we have to stick to the facts - and they are so, that we still have a contract with him until 2022,’ he added.

No official bid is yet submitted for Sancho by Manchester United but Borussia Dortmund are willing to let their star go if his asking price is met. But due to the financials effects of coronavirus pandemic, Ed Woodward is unwilling to spend more than £100m on any player.

It is understood that United are looking for a deal with an initial fee of £80m for the forward along with separate add-ons. Jadon Sancho has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in Bundesliga this season, leading Dortmund to a second-place finish.

