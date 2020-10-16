Borussia Dortmund will not accept any offer from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window, reports have stated. The German club have refused to negotiate a deal midway through this season for their star players and are hoping to put him in the market next summer in order to invite bigger bids. United were left embarrassed after failing to land the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils, who made Sancho their priority signing this summer, had two successive bids rejected by Dortmund for the player and were reported to once again try and bring the England international to Old Trafford in January. Juan Mata Turned Down Multi-Million Mega Offer From Saudi Arabia to Remain at Manchester United This Summer: Reports.

But the Premier League dealt another blow to their aspirations after reports in Germany revealed that the Dortmund have refused to entertain any offers for the star right-winger and will keep him at the club for the entirety this season before making a call next summer. The Bundesliga club have taken a major hit to their club finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are not prepared to sell Sancho in the middle of the season. Manchester United, Manchester City Eye Mauricio Pochettino Amid Managerial Uncertainty

According to German publication Bild, rumours about United bidding for Sancho in the January transfer window are baseless and “without any concrete background.” United’s pursuit of Sancho will therefore take another beating with Sancho now likely to remain in Germany for the remainder of the season. And it remains to be seen if United will go for him again next summer.

United were the favourites to sign before the start of this season. Dortmund had slapped a price tag of 120 million Euros of the young winger and asked United to complete the deal before August 10. But the Premier League club refused to pay such a high fee for Sancho and called out the Bundesliga club for setting a self-deadline to force a sale.

