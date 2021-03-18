For days now, we have been hearing that Lionel Messi might leave Barcelona by the end of this year. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be quite unhappy with the way things are tuning out in Barcelona. However, with Joan Laporta being elected as the new President of the club, things look better for the Argentine. Laporta took over the Presidential duties in presence of Messi and issued a direct plea to the Barcelona captain and said that he cannot leave the club. The video of the entire incident was shared on the official account of the Catalans. Barcelona Presidential Candidate Joan Laporta Slams PSG for Publicly Chasing Lionel Messi, Urges FIFA to Intervene.

The year 2020 had come hard for Messi. First, it was his tiff with Sporting director Eric Abidal and this was when he lashed out at the Catalans quite openly on social media. Then he went on to say that Barcelona cannot win the Champions League. Post this even during Luiz Saurez's exit, he had lashed out at Barcelona on social media, But that's all in the past. things seem to be changing for Messi.

For now, let's have a look at the video.

❝I love you, and Barça also loves you.❞ — Joan Laporta's message to Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/PZUOhgt5c9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021

Laporta Hugging Messi

🤝 Encuentro entre Joan Laporta, Leo Messi y Sarunas Jasikevicius pic.twitter.com/YyHLwMkoL1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 17, 2021

In the video we hear Laporta saying that Barcelona will do whatever it takes to, to retain Lionel Messi. "I am here to make decisions, like convincing Leo to carry on, taking advantage of the fact that he is here. He knows that. You know the affection I hold for you and we will do whatever it takes to keep you here. You know you cannot leave, Leo," he said. Lionel Messi was left beaming from ear to ear. Even his fans are now keeping their fingers crossed to retain Messi.

