Lionel Messi & Team to Undergo Medical Tests Ahead of Commencement of Remaining Season of La Liga

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus has proven to be one of the biggest hindrances for the sporting world as there are no matches happening at the moment across the globe. However, things have started falling in place in Italy and Spain as the government has given a go-ahead for the players to begin their practice in their respective training facilities. Thus, the players at Barcelona are expected to report to Camp Nou and Lionel Messi and the team will undergo medical tests on an individual basis ahead of the start of their practice session. Lionel Messi’s Nutmeg & Chip Shot During Sevilla vs Barcelona, Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’, Barcelona Hails Argentine for his Style (Watch Video).

La Liga gave a green signal for Barcelona for the tests to be conducted and even inspected the training facilities on Tuesday. The body had further informed that all clubs would be testing their player ahead of their return to practice.“The football first team will be back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for the relevant medical tests ahead of starting training individually in the coming days. La Liga has given the go-ahead for the tests to be carried out after the Club facilities are inspected on Tuesday. On Wednesday the medicals will be carried out to guarantee the players' health,” read the statement issued by Barcelona.

The last time Barcelona played a match against Real Sociedad which the team won 1-0 which was held on March 7, 2020. Talking about the La Liga 2019-20 points table, the Catalan Giants lead the table with 58 points in their kitty winning 18 games out of 27. Real Madrid is on number two with 56 points winning 16 games out of 27. We are sure that this piece of news will leave the fans smiling ear-to-ear.