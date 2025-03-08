English Premier League leaders Liverpool are in action against Southampton at home, looking to consolidate their position at the top. The Reds have managed 67 points from 28 games and with season drawing to a close, they have a 13-point gap at the summit. They have won their last three games on the bounce and head into this fixture on the back of a win over PSG in the Champions League. Opponents Southampton on the other side are rock-bottom and destined for relegation. They are on a three-game losing streak and it will take an enormous effort from them to revert their situation. Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Credits ‘Hard Work’ to Team’s Current Success, Quotes NBA Legend Michael Jordan Assessing Team’s Win Against PSG in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, and Tyler Morton are the players missing out for Liverpool due to injuries. Mo Salah has been their standout performer, and he will once against start on the right flank. Darwin Nunez will lead the attack with Curtis Jones as the playmaker behind him. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the picks for the central midfield role.

Southampton will be without the services of Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart, and Juan Larios for this tie. Joe Aribo, Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu will be entrusted with breaking up opposition play in midfield. Cameron Archer and Tyler Dibling will form the two-man forward line for the visitors. Check out Liverpool vs Southampton match details and viewing options below.

When Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will look to extend its lead in the Premier League as they host Southampton on March 8. The Liverpool vs Southampton match will be played at Anfield and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Liverpool vs Southampton viewing options below. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Priortises Premier League After Losing to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches. The Liverpool vs Southampton live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Liverpool vs Southampton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect a Liverpool dominance with the home side securing an easy win here.

