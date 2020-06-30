Mallorca and Celta Vigo will lock horns against each other today at the Iberostar Estadi. In this article we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before the game let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Mallorca is placed on number 18 of the points table with seven wins and 20 losses. The hosts started off quite well in the season but they could not continue with their form in the latter stages of the tournament. The team enters the game with a 3-1 loss against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20: Los Blancos Held at Home Despite Eden Hazard Return.

Talking about Celta Vigom they enter the game with a stunning draw against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona as the match ended with 2-2 draw. Celta Vigo is placed on number 17 with 34 points. Out of the 32 games, the team has witnessed 12 losses and the remaining ones ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Mallorca vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo match in La Liga 2019-20 will be played at on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday). The clash has a scheduled time of 11:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There is no official broadcaster for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will be unable to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid on their TV screens.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of Mallorca vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Match in La Liga 2019-20 can be streamed online on the official Facebook page of La Liga. So fans can tune into La Liga FB page to catch the action live.

The last time the two teams met each other in 2019, they produced a 2-2 draw. Stay tuned to the page for more details of the game. The match will begin at 11. 00 PM tonight IST.

