Manchester United Donates Medical Equipments to National Health Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Manchester United (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester, April 9: Apart from putting their facilities at their stadium Old Trafford on a reserve list as temporary blood donation centre, Manchester United has also decided to support the National Health Service (NHS) by donating medical equipments as they fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"A fleet of 16 vehicles has been put on standby with volunteer drivers available to support NHS courier operations in the area," United said in a statement. All India Football Federation Starts Online Tutorial Classes for Referees, Aims to Keep Them Fit During Coronavirus Lockdown.

"United has also donated medical equipment and consumables to the Salford Royal, including protective equipment, dressings and other club medical supplies.

"The club is encouraging its staff to volunteer for the NHS or in their local communities during the pandemic. Staff will continue to be paid in full if volunteer work takes place during working hours."

Sportspersons as well as sports clubs across the world have come together in this fight against the pandemic and have been trying their best to help the poor and needy. In fact, most sportspersons have not only used their social media platforms to promote awareness against the outbreak, but have also made donations to help their respective governments.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League Clubs To Receive Advance Payments To Aid Cash Flow Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report.

His message to them was to help create further awareness and to ensure that every citizen is aware of the directives that have come from the health department.