London, July 19: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the players in the squad have earned whatever decisions have gone their way. United are unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions and some decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in their recent games have drawn attention. "I'll defend my players 100%. Some ankles could have been broken this season. I just want them to be protected," Solskjaer said in an interaction with the media ahead of United's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

"If you've got quick feet like Dan James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood you'll get tackled outside and inside the box," said Solskjaer. "We've earned our right to any decision this season. We've had decisions overturned from being against us to being for us which means the initial decision was against us. "It's up to the referee but there's too many people talking and trying to influence people, I don't want to. VAR is there to help get more correct decisions. Manchester City Fans Mock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Their Team Thrash Man United 3-1 in Carabao Cup Semis, Angry Netizens Too Slam Red Devils Manager!

"I've always said a factual decision is a fact so 1cm or 1m offside you're offside that's just how it is in football now." Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had referred to United midfielder Bruno Fernandes provoking a penalty in their match against Aston Villa. The decision was awarded by VAR and was described as "disgraceful" by Villa boss Dean Smith.

"Fernandes is very clever in his movement. We saw that at Aston Villa to make something feel like a penalty where maybe it even isn't," said Lampard. "As a player we can talk about VAR decisions and whether they're right or wrong. But if a player is going to dangle a leg and not move their feet then you obviously do leave yourself open to penalties, VAR or no VAR."

