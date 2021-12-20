Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was left fuming at the end of the final whistle as his side played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds levelled through Diogo Jota after Harry Kane's opener and Andy Robertson put them 2-1 up, before getting sent off for a foul. Spurs equalised through Son before minutes before Robertson's dismissal and eventually, it was all square at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Klopp had some harsh words of criticism for referee Paul Tierney after the game. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Hopeful Of Striker's Stay Despite Real Madrid Interest

"I have no problems with any referees, only you! You have never played football," the German said to Tierney at the end of the match. Klopp was critical of the referee for his stance on two incidents in the game. One was in the first half when Kane fouled Robertson and was shown a yellow and the other came when Jota was fouled by Emerson Royal and his call for a penalty was turned down. "You're telling me it's not a penalty because he [Jota] stops?" he was heard saying.

See the Video below:

Later, Sky Sports quoted him continuing his explanation for getting angry at Tierney as he said, " There were obviously many other things that were influential in this game, but some of these questions are better to ask Mr Tierney. We can give Robbo a red card, it’s not the smartest challenge of his life. But [Kane's challenge] is definitely a red card, no doubt about it. So we have a VAR sitting there, and he has a look again at the Robbo situation. Fine, that’s what he’s there for. What did he do in the Kane situation?"

He added, "And the penalty situation with Diogo Jota, Mr Tierney told me he thinks Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. If you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot run and shoot at the same moment. It is always helpful if you have played football yourself in the past. When you see the situation back, where is he stopping? I don’t understand that."

