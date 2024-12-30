Mumbai City FC is considered one of the icons of the Indian Super League and their current standing of 6th in the points table does not do justice to the talent at their disposal. They have been brilliant in recent times though with three wins in their last four games. They face North East United next at home where another win and they could jump back in the race to finish top. Mohun Bagan definitely are the team to catch this term but if there is one club that can do it, it is the Islanders. NorthEast United are below them at 7th but head into the contest on the back of a much-needed win over Hyderabad. Pratik Chaudhari’s Goal Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2024–25.

Jon Toral and Thaer Krouma are injured for Mumbai City FC and will not be part of the matchday squad. Yoell Van Nieff will sit deep and shield the backline while Brandon Fernandes and Jeremy Manzorro will push forward to join the attack. Nikos Karelis leads the attack for the home team while the wide position will be occupied by Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Hamza Regragui will undergo a late fitness test for NorthEast United while the rest of the squad is fit and available. Parthib Gogoi and Alaeddine Ajaraie will handle the bulk of the attacking responsibility. Jithin MS in midfield is the one that makes the side tick with his slick passing range.

The Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 30. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Check out the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming options below.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming online for free. It will be a quality game of football with Mumbai City claiming a 2-1 narrow win.

