NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

File image of Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credits: IANS)

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will face each other in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 dead-rubber clash hoping to end their season on a high by winning the remaining matches. Both teams have already been knocked out of the race for ISL 6 playoffs after inconsistent performances in the latter half of the season. NorthEast United FC are winless in their last nine games in ISL 6. Kerala Blasters too endured a similar run before bouncing back with successive wins over Hyderabad and ATK. But Eelco Schattorie’s men have since lost a hat-trick of games and conceded 12 times in them. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 fantasy team prediction for NEUFC vs KBFC encounter in ISL 2019-20 please scroll down. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC - Live Football Score.

Kerala Blasters, two-time ISL losing finalists, have lost seven times in 15 matches this season and won just thrice. They began the season with a comeback win against ATK before going on a dry run of nine games. They put themselves back into the contention for playoffs with two commanding victories before losing the next three to knock themselves out of the race. Kerala Blasters’ attacking duo of Bartholomew Ogbeche (11) and Raphael Messi Bouli (7) have been in fine form with 18 goals between them but the defence have been leaky and holds the worst defensive record this season. Messi Bouli is also suspended for this fixture.

Robert Jarni’s NorthEast United have everyone available barring marquee signing Asamoah Gyan, whose ill-timed injury have somewhat derailed their campaign. The likes of Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves and Andrew Keogh started well but have proved to be inconsistent. NorthEast United are second from the bottom and are fighting to avoid the wooden spoon for the second time in three seasons.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 6 encounter.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Mohamed Rakip (KBFC), Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC) and Kai Heerings (NEUFC) should be selected as the defenders. Heerings can also be appointed as the vice-captain in this fantasy team.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jeakson Singh (KBFC) has been one of the young players to watch out for. Seityasen Singh (KBFC), Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC) and Fernando Gallego (NEUFC) would partner him in midfield.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – With Rapahel Messi Bouli suspended for this tie, Martin Chaves (NEUFC) will partner Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC) upfront in this fantasy team. Ogbeche should also be appointed as the captain of this side.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Mohamed Rakip (KBFC), Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC), Kai Heerings (NEUFC), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Seityasen Singh (KBFC), Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC), Fernando Gallego (NEUFC), Martin Chaves (NEUFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (KBFC).

Kerala Blasters are ranked eighth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 14 points from 15 matches, NorthEast United have played two less and have accumulated 11 points for the ninth place. Both teams, along with Hyderabad and Jamshedpur FC, have already been ruled out of the contention for the playoffs race and will play for pride for the rest of the season.