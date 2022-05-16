Arsenal are left needing to win a crunch game in order to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League 2021-22 on Tuesday, May 17. The match will be played at St. James Park and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners, who were placed comfortably to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, fell short as they lost 3-0 to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby and are now left needing to win both their remaining matches to make it to the premier club competition in Europe next season. Robert Lewandowski Transfer Update: Bayern Munich Preparing for Striker’s Departure

Mikel Arteta, who recently penned a new contract at the club would have his task cut out against a side, that had won four games on the trot before being defeated by Premier League title-challengers Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal hold the edge though, with form being on their side. But they would be quite wary of the opposition. A victory in this game would once again see them pip Spurs to the fourth spot.

When is Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at St. James Park. The game will be held on May 17, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match. With a battle to make it to the top four on the line, Arsenal are expected to give their best effort and secure all three points on offer.

