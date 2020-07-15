Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Tottenham Hotspur will search for their first consecutive Premier League wins since December last year when they visit Newcastle United on Wednesday. Jose Mourinho’s men came back from conceding an early goal to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the North London derby in their last Premier League fixture and can go level on points with sixth-placed Wolves with a win against Newcastle United, who are winless in their last three games. Newcastle United were thrashed 5-0 by Man. City and lost 1-2 to Watford in their previous two games. Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Tottenham Hotspur are also looking to record three consecutive away victories against Newcastle United for the first time since January 1875. They have won four of the last five games at St James’ Park but were beaten 0-1 by Newcastle in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Steve Bruce’ side are, however, depleted with injuries with a number of key players out for the long term. Ciaran Clark, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Andy Carroll are all nursing injuries.

The visitors too have a number of concerns one among them being Dele Alli, who is still out with an ankle problem while Eric Dier is serving the second of a four-match ban. Right-back Serge Aurier is also doubtful with the Frenchman dealing with the shocking murder of his brother on Monday.

When is Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). The Premier League 2019-20 match will be played at St James’ park and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to watch the match live.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live streaming of Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch the Premier League 2019-20 match on either the Hotstar app or the website.

Tottenham Hotspur are placed seventh in the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 52 points from 35 matches. Newcastle United are ranked 13th and have 43 points from the same number of matches as Spurs. They are winless in their last three matches.

