Tottenham Hotspur will hope the North London derby win over Arsenal will be the start of a turnaround in their campaign. Spurs face Newcastle United in their next Premier League 2019-20 fixture and will eye their first consecutive league win since December last year. Jose Mourinho’s side fought back from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 in their last match and can go level on points with sixth-placed Wolves with a win. Their opponents Newcastle United are winless in their last three matches and have lost two in that period. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur should scroll below. In My Three-Year Contract Tottenham Hotspur Can Win Trophies, Says Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle United have won just three of the 17 home they have played this season in the Premier League. But despite their poor record at home, Steve Bruce and his men will be confident against Tottenham having beaten them 1-0 in the reverse fixture. Manchester United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Three Other Players Who Could Join Red Devils This Summer.

Newcastle United are without a number of first-team players with Ciaran Clark, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Andy Carroll all out with injuries. Tottenham too are missing Dele Alli while Eric Dier is serving a four-match ban and Serge Aurier doubtful to play after the shocking death of his brother on Monday.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Tottenham skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (TOT) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this game.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ben Davies (TOT), Federico Fernandez (NEW) and Toby Alderweireld (TOT) should be picked as the three defenders for this fantasy team.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Giovanni Lo Celso (TOT) is a must pick for midfield. Miguel Almiron (NEW), Jonjo Shelvey (NEW), Erik Lamela (TOT) and Matt Ritchie (NEW) will be the other midfielders in the side.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Tottenham duo Harry Kane (TOT) and Son Heung-Min (TOT) will lead the attacking line.

Tottenham Hotspur captain and striker Harry Kane should be selected as the captain of this fantasy team while Son Heung-Min (TOT) can be made the second-choice captain. Lo Celso (TOT) is also another option for captaincy. He has been in great form.

