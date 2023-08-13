The Neymar transfer saga has seemed to take a new turn with PSG agreeing to a bid made by Al-Hilal. The Brazilian star has wanted out of PSG this summer and it has been reported earlier that the club too is working on ways to part with the player. The 31-year-old attracted interest from Saudi Arabia as well as the Major League Soccer after he said he wanted to leave PSG and the Saudi Pro League giants had tabled a big offer to PSG to secure the player’s services. Al-Hilal had earlier made a massive bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG and the Ligue 1 champions had agreed to sell the player as well. But Mbappe did not give his consent to the move. Kylian Mbappe Re-Integrated Into PSG Squad, French Footballer to Start Training With First Team Members.

According to a report in Get Football News France, PSG have accepted the huge bid that was made by Al-Hilal for Neymar. But the deal cannot go through yet with Neymar yet to give his consent for the same. His representatives though are reportedly in talks with the Saudi Pro League club though. Should Neymar end up leaving PSG, it would be a big blow for the club which is yet to find out the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti. All three players were left out of PSG’s opening match in Ligue 1 against Lorient, which finished in a goalless draw. Kylian Mbappe Welcomes Ousmane Dembele in Instagram Story after French Forward Completes His Move From Barcelona to PSG (See Post).

Neymar made a big money move to PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a transfer that was talked about throughout the whole football world but has failed to live up to his expectations. He has been at PSG for six years, playing 173 matches and scoring 118 goals but his career at the French capital has been riddled with injuries, something that has cost PSG’s Champions League hopes.

