After a long time of playing together in Europe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have finally left Europe to find their next endeavours in a distant country. Ronaldo being the senior left Europe early, securing a big move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after terminating his contract in Manchester United. His move triggered a massive paradigm shift in the transfer market, with more and more footballers from the topflight making their way to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi was also offered a big sum by another Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal as soon as Messi confirmed that he won't extend his stay with PSG. They offered him a huge sum. There were interests from some other clubs too but it didn't materialize at the end. Messi surprised everyone when he agreed a move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. As he starts a new journey in USA, Messi opened up on his feelings after breaking the records of Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview. Lionel Messi Could Step Away Temporarily From Argentina National Team to Focus on New Club Inter Miami: Report.

in a recent interview when Messi was asked whether breaking Ronaldo’s record mattered to him, the Argentine World Cup winner said: “No, just a little bit. As I said before, at this stage of my career, I don’t focus on that anymore. I focus on what I was able to achieve with Argentina and the club level where I was lucky enough to win important titles like the UCL or Club World Cup, leagues, cups,” he told beIN Sport. “I was lucky enough to win everything, and that’s really what will remain at the end of my career. Of course, you have the goals and records, but, I think, they are secondary apart from the fact that they are nice recognitions,” he added. Lionel Messi Earns Applause From Boca Juniors Fans After He Scores Against Their Side in Juan Roman Riquelme’s Farewell Match at La Bombonera (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in last December and completed his trophy cabinet with it. His career has always faced criticism on failure to achieving International success but the last two years have changed it all. Now at the twilight of his career, he has found a new perspective of his future goals and it might start with him donning the jersey of Inter Miami in the USA.

