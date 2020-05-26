Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan Return Jeopardised After Suspected Achilles Tendon Injury in Training

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career at AC Milan may well be over after reports sparked that the former Sweden striker has suffered a potential Achilles tendon injury putting his time at San Siro at huge risk with 2019-20 Serie A season expected to start next month. The 38-year-old joined Milan as a free agent from MLS side LA Galaxy earlier this January and had already scored thrice in eight appearances, including one in the 2-4 defeat against city-rivals Inter in March before the league was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was already looking forward to returning back into action post-COVID-19 and had even trained with local Swedish team Hammarby to keep himself fit and ready for a return. Joao Felix Suffers Knee Injury in Atletico Madrid Training Ahead of La Liga Return.

According to reports in Italy, the Swedish hurt his lower calf in training but the injury could be worse once the scan report returns. The club are currently waiting for medical examinations to determine the extent of the injury. Ibrahimovic is currently in his second stint with the Serie A giants have already represented the club between 2010 and 2012. But this stint is widely speculated to be his final crack at a big club with age catching up. Philippe Coutinho Transfer News Update: Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Interested in Brazilian Forward.

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, who worked with Ibrahimovic at Inter, said that he expected the big man to leave Milan at the end of this summer. "He called me a few days ago and we'll see what he decides to do in the summer," Mihajlovic as quoted as saying by Goal. "He certainly won't remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he'll join us or return to Sweden."

Ibrahimovic began his career with Malmo before moving to Ajax followed by spells in Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona. He joined Milan in 2011 after a loan spell at the club during his time with Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012. He spent four successful years at Paris before a torrid injury-spell at Manchester United where his career almost drew to an end after a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for seven months.