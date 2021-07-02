Peru and Paraguay will face each other in the first quart-finals of the 2021 South American Championships. The clash will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil on July 02, 2021 (late Friday night). Both teams have had decent campaigns so far and will look to extend their stay in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Copa America 2021 Quarter-finals Schedule: Who Plays Who in Last Eight?.

Both sides have had mixed results so far in Copa America but have put on some brilliant performances, securing a place for themselves in the final eight. Peru have been in better form of the two sides heading into the game, winning three of their last six games in all competitions while Paraguay have recorded two wins in as many matches.

When is Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on July 03, 2021 (Saturday early morning) at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 quarter-final match has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Peru vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Venezuela vs Peru game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

