Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: It is a massive game in the UEFA Nations League with the in-form Portugal taking on 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France. The winner of the games goes top of Group A3 with both France and Portugal currently on 10 points from 3 games. Portugal have been on the rise since the 2016 Euro win and are the winners of the inaugural UEFA Nations League. Their home form, in particular, has been top class and France could find themselves in a tricky spot. The Les Bleus head into the game on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of Finland and coach Didier Deschamps is under stress after ages with the team he has managed brilliantly so far. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Portuguese Star Wants To See Out Juventus Contract.

Ruben Dias returns for Portugal in defence and the Manchester City man will likely partner Jose Fonte with Pepe missing. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench against Andorra and will slot in on the left with William Carvalho behind him. Playmaker Bruno Fernandes is in sublime form at the moment and France will do well to keep him quiet. Bernardo Silva is finding game time difficult to come by under Pep Guardiola and the international break will come in as a breath of fresh air for the winger. POR vs FRA Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Portugal vs France Football Match.

Wissam Ben Yedder has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in quarantine. Kylian Mbappe is struggling with a hamstring injury and in the event of him not making it to the starting eleven, Anthony Martial starts on the left. Paul Pogba is a man under a lot of pressure having lost his starting tag at Manchester United. He along with Antoine Griezmann have a lot to prove to their club managers and need a good game against Portugal.

When Is Portugal vs France Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Portugal vs France UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match will be played at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. The match will take place on November 15 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs France, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast the Portugal vs France UEFA Nations League match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the League A Group 3 match.

Is Portugal vs France, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also catch the live action of Portugal vs France match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League Group 3 match online for its fans in India. Portugal at home can rip apart sides and despite the World Champions as their opponent, they should win this one.

