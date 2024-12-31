Mumbai, December 31: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is focused on helping his team win the Premier League title, but admits he is still "far away" from signing a new contract. The Egyptian scored his 20th goal of the season and helped set up Cody Gakpo for the second goal in Liverpool's 5-0 win away to West Ham on Sunday to lift them eight points clear at the top of the points table. Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Beat West Ham 5–0 To Move Eight Points Clear.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of June, Salah has not yet agreed to a new contract and when asked about his future in a post-game TV interview, the Egyptian forward admitted he and the club were still far away from that, reports Xinhua.

"I don't want to put anything in the media...The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that. I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There are a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again," commented Salah.

The forward isn't the only Liverpool player who will be able to leave for free at the end of the campaign with defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract, with Alexander-Arnold being linked with a possible move to Real Madrid.

Salah was in good form as Liverpool continued their exceptional season and strengthened their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win away to West Ham United on Sunday. Ipswich Town 2–0 Chelsea, Premier League 2024–25: Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson Shine As the Blues Drop Three Vital Points Against Tractor Boys.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring on the half-hour after an attempted pass bounced back to him, allowing him to drive into the area and score from 12 metres out. Mohammed Kudus hit the post for West Ham minutes later, but Liverpool doubled the lead through Cody Gakpo in the 40th minute after some Salah magic in the West Ham penalty area.

Salah sealed the win with a low shot a minute before halftime and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 4-0 with a deflected shot nine minutes into the second half before Diogo Jota rounded off another emphatic win with six minutes left.

