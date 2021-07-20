A Premier League player plying his trade for one of the top football clubs in England has been arrested on suspicion of an alleged involvement in child sex offences. Greater Manchester police arrested the player earlier this month after his house was reportedly raided. The police said, "Officers arrested a man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries." It was revealed that the player was from Everton and the Merseyside club released a statement on the incident. It read, “The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time." The player was also suspended from the first-team by Everton. Premier League 2021–22 Fixtures & Live Matches Time Table Alerts: How To Sync Your Google, Apple Calendar With EPL Matchday Schedule?

The police revealed that the player, who is 31-years of age, is a millionaire and is a regular member of his national team. Some sources also have revealed that there were several items recovered from his house during raids conducted by the police. The player was released on bail on Sunday.

This news is indeed a shocking development, considering the fact that the new season of the Premier League would kick off soon next month. The English top-flight season begins with Arsenal playing Brentford in an away match on August 14, IST.

