Robert Lewandowski has been labelled as the goal machine. He had been the highest goal scorer with 46 nets to his credits. Lewa had netted 41 goals in Bundesliga and the rest of the 5 came from the Champions League. Thus it came as no surprise when his name was registered in the list of Ballon d'Or nominees which also have names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and others. Now, as we wait for the winner of the award, here is a leaked list that has emerged on social media. Lionel Messi Will NOT Vote for Cristiano Ronaldo For Ballon d’Or 2021.

The list claims that the Polish player had walked away with the Ballon d'Or 2021. If the list turned out to be authentic, then Lew will be the first Polish player to receive the award. The list further shows, Lionel Messi, standing on number two with Karim Benzema on number three. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is on number four. Surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo features on number nine. Check out the complete list below.

Tweet:

According to a Leaked document by multiple sources, Robert Lewandowski is the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or voting ahead of Lionel Messi. 😳🧐 He will become the first ever Polish player to win the award! 🇵🇱pic.twitter.com/PSBlx4UXpc — AfroMambo 😷🇰🇪🇿🇦 (@afro_mambo) October 28, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won this award for the most number years. Messi has won this award six times and Ronaldo five times. Luka Modric had won this award in 2018. The Ballon d'Or 2021 event will take place on November 29, 2021, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).